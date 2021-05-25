RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I didn't go under the knife' - actress Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off body on Instagram

The actress boasts about her voluptuous figure.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed that she has never gone under the knife.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, May 24, 2021, while showing off her body.

"Body of a goddess 😍😍 I mean I didn’t go under the knife. Sexy all day long👅 I mean Check me out na**No lie ide enter your eyes abi? But she’s TAKEN tho❌ #unstoppable #ogoagbaye🌏🌏🌏," she captioned the photo.

This cannot be said for all the celebrities in country, as some of them have openly revealed going under the knife.

From Tonto Dikeh, BBNaija's Khloe to Toke Makinwa, these celebrities have all at one point undergone cosmetic surgery.

