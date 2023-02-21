Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced this on Sunday, in a move similar to Elon Musk's Twitter.

Reacting to this, the actress expressed that she really likes the move, noting that there will no longer be much difference between the rich and the poor on social media.

She wrote, “Verification don turn 3 for 10kobo. At least we all go dey the same level. You no go dey look me like say I get money because of verification. Get urs for just $11. Mark do this one. Walahi this one sweet me. Like this so, if I not get $11, my badge is gone! Wahalaur!”

About the verification

The first batch of the verification will commence this week, first in Australia and New Zealand, letting users, according to Zuckerberg, "verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support."