ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

Babatunde Lawal

Meta announced that it will be selling a gradual test of the service will commence this week.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the announcement that Facebook and Instagram will start a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced this on Sunday, in a move similar to Elon Musk's Twitter.

Reacting to this, the actress expressed that she really likes the move, noting that there will no longer be much difference between the rich and the poor on social media.

She wrote, “Verification don turn 3 for 10kobo. At least we all go dey the same level. You no go dey look me like say I get money because of verification. Get urs for just $11. Mark do this one. Walahi this one sweet me. Like this so, if I not get $11, my badge is gone! Wahalaur!”

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level
Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level Pulse Nigeria

The first batch of the verification will commence this week, first in Australia and New Zealand, letting users, according to Zuckerberg, "verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support."

The new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across the company's services.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé win 2023 NAACP Image Awards

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

AKA: Rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai writes a heartfelt tribute to him

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

'I was just a small girl from Agbado Ijaiye' - Ayra Starr reflects on pre-stardom life

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Buju, Caramel-KOKO-TV-NG

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident