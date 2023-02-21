Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the announcement that Facebook and Instagram will start a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 a month.
Nkechi Blessing says selling Instagram verification will put the rich and poor on same level
Meta announced that it will be selling a gradual test of the service will commence this week.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced this on Sunday, in a move similar to Elon Musk's Twitter.
Reacting to this, the actress expressed that she really likes the move, noting that there will no longer be much difference between the rich and the poor on social media.
She wrote, “Verification don turn 3 for 10kobo. At least we all go dey the same level. You no go dey look me like say I get money because of verification. Get urs for just $11. Mark do this one. Walahi this one sweet me. Like this so, if I not get $11, my badge is gone! Wahalaur!”
About the verification
The first batch of the verification will commence this week, first in Australia and New Zealand, letting users, according to Zuckerberg, "verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support."
The new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across the company's services.
