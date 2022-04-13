RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing replies Opeyemi Falegan after he disclosed that his next partner must have a degree

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Blessing says Opeyemi was unable to keep his last marriage despite his exes degree.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]
The drama between Nkechi Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan may be far from over.

The couple called it quits over reports of infidelity allegations.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Falegan highlighted the characteristics of his next girlfriend.

Opeyemi Falegan shades his ex partner Nkechi Blessing
According to the politician, his next partner will be well educated with a degree.

In what felt like a shade, Blessing took to her Instagram stories where she slammed him over his comments.

"Even with all your degrees, you are still broke. I go employ and pay you salary for 10 years nonstop, bro. Bunmi wey get all the degrees wey you marry what happened? You need to come learn how to throw shade from me Opeyemi. You have absolutely nothing on, church rat," she wrote.

Nkechi Blessing replies Opeyemi Falegan after he disclosed that his next partner must have a degree
According to Nkechi, despite all the degrees Opeyemi's last wife had, the marriage didn't last.

Nkechi Blessing replies Opeyemi Falegan after he disclosed that his next partner must have a degree
She also accused him of trying to 'milk her dry' like he did to a certain Yinka in London.

In April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

