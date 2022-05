"My fave ex be 'babe when did you start wearing panties' The joke is on you bro...the veejay smells like heaven and you know it," she wrote.

She once again accused the politician of trying to use her name and their breakup to gain fame.

Blessing described Falegan as a failed politician without prospects.

The movie star's latest rants came after Falegan released a video on social media where he called her out over her personal hygiene.

"I apologised to her because I just want bygone to be bygone. Not because I want her back. Are you serious? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene," he said.

"You have to tell a woman to change her pants in three days. You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning. After the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No, I wouldn't."

"So if my online in-laws una dey vex, make una go marry am. And you think I should just manage it. Cleanliness is next to Godliness and that's the fact. And if the online in-laws are saying you guys are perfect together, go marry am, una go understand."

Falegan's video came barely 48 hours after he apologised to the actress.

The politician admitted that he “messed up” during his relationship with the actress.