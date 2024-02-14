Nkechi Blessing celebrates 35th birthday with stunning photos and giveaways

The actress, who had been counting down to her big day, took to her Instagram, posting a variety of pictures sporting different flamboyant looks. The first post showed Blessing in a long, flowing and dazzling red dress. In her caption, she reflected on the milestone, expressed gratitude over it, and urged her fans to pray for her.

Her caption read: "Cheers to another year of learning, evolving and becoming the best version of myself🥂❤️ This year hits different and all I want to do today is give Glory to GOD Almighty🙏🏻 please say a prayer for me in any language you understand 🙏🏻."

In the spirit of celebration, her followers, fans and celebrities flooded her comment section with birthday messages and goodwill. Reality TV Star Maria Chike Benjamin said: "Happy birthday girl." Kemi Korede said: "Happy birthday my daddy God bless ur new age with all your heart desires sweetie."

In Blessing's next post, she thanked everyone for the birthday wishes, saying, "I see all the love and I do not take dem for granted. THANK YOU THANK YOU."

Leading up to her birthday, the actress announced that she was going to be giving to Lagosians. Her Instagram post on February 13, 2024, displayed a variety of foodstuff, provisions and feminine hygiene products which she intended to share.

