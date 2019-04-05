According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department is charging him with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If found guilty, Eric Holder is most like to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Eric Holder is also been accused of shooting Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva. Kerry Lathan is to have just gotten out of jail and was visiting Nipsey Hussle who wanted to give him new clothes.

Police in Los Angeles is keeping Eric Holder in solitary confinement for fear of his life. According to them, he is a target hence their decision to keep him away from danger. With the $5M bail bond place on him, it doesn't look like Eric Holder will be getting out of jail anytime soon.

Recall a few days ago, Eric Holder was arrested by men of the Los Angeles Police Department after a manhunt was set on him for the alleged murder of Nipsey Hussle.

Suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle detained

According to the LAPD's tweet, the suspected killer, Eric Holder was picked up on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. USA Today reports that LA Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told the Associated Press that a man matching Holder's description was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was killed.

Also, the Police Chief Michel Moore revealed that the killing of Nipsey Hussle was as a result of a personal rift with Eric Holder. He, however, debunked the claims that it was gang-related violence even though authorities believe Eric Holder has gang affiliations.