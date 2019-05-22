Reports coming in say the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder has been indicted by the jury sitting on his case.

According to TMZ, Eric Holder has been indicted by the grand jury and new charges have added to the already existing ones he is been accused of. The L.A. County District Attorney had previously charged Holder with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder.

The grand jury is said to have revisited the case and has decided to add more charges to the four previous charges.

The new charges added to the lawsuit are 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who did not die.

It would be recalled that Eric Holder was arrested a few days after he was alleged to have murdered Nipsey Hussle.

Suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle detained

According to the LAPD's tweet, the suspected killer, Eric Holder was picked up on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. USA Today reports that LA Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told the Associated Press that a man matching Holder's description was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was killed.

Also, the Police Chief Michel Moore revealed that the killing of Nipsey Hussle was as a result of a personal rift with Eric Holder. He, however, debunked the claims that it was gang-related violence even though authorities believe Eric Holder has gang affiliations.

Eric Holder was then charged for murder by the Los Angeles Police Department and a bail bond was set at $7M. Eric Holder is also been accused of shooting Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva. Kerry Lathan is to have just gotten out of jail and was visiting Nipsey Hussle who wanted to give him new clothes