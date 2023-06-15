ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

Anna Ajayi

Afeez Agoro who stood at an astounding height of 7 feet 4 inches, dies at 47.

Nigeria's tallest man is dead [Adomonline]
According to reliable sources, the actor was urgently admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to complications related to his condition.

His passing comes as a devastating blow to his family, friends, and fans who have closely followed his journey.

Just a month ago, on May 14, 2023, Agoro made a plea for financial assistance, seeking ₦‎5 million to undergo treatment for his chronic hip arthritis.

The funds were intended to cover the expenses of a much-needed ball and socket joint replacement surgery, as well as subsequent therapy.

Agoro, who first discovered his condition, Acromegaly, commonly referred to as gigantism, at the age of 19, hoped that the generosity of others would enable him to receive the medical care he desperately required.

Tragically, despite the support and the community's efforts, his battle with illness continued to intensify.

The tall icon breathed his last at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on the evening of June 14, 2023, after developing unforeseen complications.

It is reported that Agoro had been confined to his bed for several months leading up to his untimely demise.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Afeez Oladimeji Agoro's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

May his soul find eternal peace.

