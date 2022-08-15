RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerians react to Amaarae dancing with bare butt [Video]

Onyema Courage

Amaarae, a Ghanaian singer, stunned Twitter after performing with bare butts at Tiwa Savage's sold-out London show.

Ama Serwah Genfi, better known as Amaarae, performed with Tiwa Savage at one of her sold-out London shows over the weekend. In front of their fans, the two African singers performed their only song together. They performed 'Tales By Moonlight,' a Tiwa Savage single that was later included on her 'Water & Garri' extended play, which was released in 2021.

In a viral clip from the show, Amaarae can be seen passionately performing while wearing a mini skirt that exposes a significant part of her butt. This left music fans on twitter admiring her body.

@_lifeofmo wrote "Amaarea just too hot 🥵🥵🥵"

@Toughboi2 said, "Never seen any other artiste as sexy as amaraee !! Damn !!!"

See screenshot below for more reactions:

Onyema Courage

