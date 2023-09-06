ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians love Hilda Baci because of her body - Blessing CEO

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She made this assertion while discussing BBL's and defending hers.

Blessing CEO believes that a woman's body would always attract people before her brains.
Blessing CEO believes that a woman's body would always attract people before her brains.

Speaking during an interview on the latest Terms and Conditions podcast episode, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, spoke about the trending body enhancements called Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs).

There she aired her opinion that a woman's body is the first thing that attracts people before her smarts. To back her point, she referenced the award-winning Chef Hilda Bassey.

"I'm going to use the lady who trended for cooking Hilda Bassey, what made us even love her is her body, not the food per se," she said.

She went on to say that Hilda beats the stereotype that 'pretty women don't like to work', adding that the chef is a beautiful woman with aspirations to match. Blessing also noted that Nigerians only fully backed her up after being attracted to her body.

The relationship guru added, "Let's be honest when she started going viral and we started seeing how pretty she is, and how hard-working there's a perception that fine girls don't work... then when they saw how beautiful she was and was willing to put in such energy that was why Nigerians came out with full force so when you have the body and you have them brain it helps you achieve things."

Going further, she stated that people talk to her more now that she has acquired a BBL in comparison to before her operation. She then advised women to have the body as well as the brains, to retain people's attention.

Hilda Baci is a popular Nigerian chef who inspired many Nigerians to break record too.
Hilda Baci is a popular Nigerian chef who inspired many Nigerians to break record too.
She said, "If you have a BBL just like me people would talk to you, ever since I got a BBL I've had so many people who didn't want to talk to me then want to talk to me now and ask me out. That's why I say have nyash and have brains, now when they come to you, the butt attracts them, and then when they now see that you have more to offer, that's the beauty and the brain."

This comes days after Blessing CEO took to her Instagram live to defend her BBL when socialite Pretty Mike called hers the worst he's seen. "So people have been tagging me on Instablog, saying that Pretty Mike said I have the worst BBL. And I'm like 'bro, where is that coming from?' This is me, I don't have the worst BBL," she said showing off her body.

The socialite made his statement during the previous episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast speaking on the topic of body augmentation. However, Blessing asserted that her butt lift is very natural looking in comparison to others.

The podcast series is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

See Pretty Mike's interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

