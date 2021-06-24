RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian singer YQ narrates how 'aggressive driver' almost took his life

The music star says he was unconscious for a while after the accident.

Nigerian singer YQ [Instagram/IamYQ]

Nigerian singer Yakubu Jubril popularly known as YQ has narrated what led to his emergency trip to the hospital.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, the music recounted how an aggressive driver almost took his life.

"This aggressive driver drove way above the speed limit and hit my car from the back in a twinkle of an eye, I hit my head and chest on the steering wheel," he wrote.

"I was unconscious for a while, but thank God for the quick response by the paramedics. I’m on painkillers for some days. But am still here and hope to get back on my feet in a bit. Thank y’all for your concern and prayers. Am grateful. 🙏🏽❤️"

The music star was rushed to the hospital in the United States after an emergency call was made.

