Nigerian singer Alayande Lola Oladapo Quam also known as Lala is dead.

According to a post shared by his brother, Alayande Tunde Adisa on Facebook, the music star died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

He, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.

Alayande Lola Oladapo Quam also known as Lala [DailyDigital]

Lala became popular after he released his hit single, ‘Idi Nla’ which featured the late rap star, Dagrin.

Lala studied Project Management at Lagos State University and graduated in 2014.

He also obtained his Master's degree from the same school.

He finished his Master's program last year and was one of the graduating students in December 2020.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.