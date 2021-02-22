Nigerian singer Chibuzor Oji also known as Faze has lost his twin sister.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 22, 2021, where he announced the news of his twin sister's death.

"It’s a sad day. My Twin sister has left me just two days to our birthday. We the Oji family take strength in knowing that she’ll never have to deal with this world’s problems anymore. We know she’s in a better place now," he wrote.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are twins

Faze, is a Nigerian musician and actor.

He was a member of the defunct Nigerian hip hop group Plantashun Boyz, along with BlackFace Naija and 2face Idibia.

Members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz

The group split up in 2004 and each member of the group has gone on to launch solo careers.