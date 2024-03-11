Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda
His fans have since expressed their concern over his arrest.
Recommended articles
The artiste revealed this on Monday, March 11, 2024, via his Instagram page. His post read, "I've been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration, please I need help."
Although Rexxie did not disclose the reasons for his arrest or the charges brought against him, he stressed that his arrest was unfair. "This is so unfair! HELP HELP HELP!!! #UgandaFreeRexxie," he said.
Concerned followers and fans took to his comment section, inquiring about what led to his arrest. One fan said, "Same Rexxie? What’s the issue? What can be done?", and another commented, "What’s going on? What’s the situation now?" Some other commenters demanded more information on what had transpired between the Ugandan immigration and Rexxie.
Rexxie's arrest comes merely days after he proposed to his girlfriend, Innocent Chisom in Kenya, which he had happily announced on his Instagram account.
Following his cry for assistance, Rexxie has not made any additional posts to his social media.
It is worthy of note that the Grammy-award-winning producer is not the first or second Nigerian artiste to have a run-in with Ugandan law enforcement. Recall back in 2020, singers Tems and Omah Lay were arrested for flouting COVID-19 restrictions. At the time, the singers performed at a concert, which the government deemed as unauthorised and then arrested them. Both singers were detained for two days and then charged to court but were subsequently released.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng