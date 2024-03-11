ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

His fans have since expressed their concern over his arrest.

Producer Rexxie announces his arrest [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat]
Producer Rexxie announces his arrest [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat]

Recommended articles

The artiste revealed this on Monday, March 11, 2024, via his Instagram page. His post read, "I've been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration, please I need help."

Although Rexxie did not disclose the reasons for his arrest or the charges brought against him, he stressed that his arrest was unfair. "This is so unfair! HELP HELP HELP!!! #UgandaFreeRexxie," he said.

Rexxie's post announcing his arrest [Instagram/rexxiepondabeat]
Rexxie's post announcing his arrest [Instagram/rexxiepondabeat] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned followers and fans took to his comment section, inquiring about what led to his arrest. One fan said, "Same Rexxie? What’s the issue? What can be done?", and another commented, "What’s going on? What’s the situation now?" Some other commenters demanded more information on what had transpired between the Ugandan immigration and Rexxie.

Comments from Rexxie's post [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat]
Comments from Rexxie's post [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat] Pulse Nigeria

Rexxie's arrest comes merely days after he proposed to his girlfriend, Innocent Chisom in Kenya, which he had happily announced on his Instagram account.

Following his cry for assistance, Rexxie has not made any additional posts to his social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worthy of note that the Grammy-award-winning producer is not the first or second Nigerian artiste to have a run-in with Ugandan law enforcement. Recall back in 2020, singers Tems and Omah Lay were arrested for flouting COVID-19 restrictions. At the time, the singers performed at a concert, which the government deemed as unauthorised and then arrested them. Both singers were detained for two days and then charged to court but were subsequently released.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanye's 10-year-old daughter announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Kanye's 10-year-old daughter announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Drake ties Justin Bieber's Spotify billions club record

Drake ties Justin Bieber's Spotify billions club record

Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

Burna Boy is using sampling to add excitement to his live performance

BBNaija's Tacha opens up on receiving death threats from Davido's fans

BBNaija's Tacha opens up on receiving death threats from Davido's fans

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Are Davido & Chris Brown due for a collaborative project?

Are Davido & Chris Brown due for a collaborative project?

Oscars 2024: Winners and nominees

Oscars 2024: Winners and nominees

The best memes from the 2024 Oscars include a naked John Cena and Hollywood's new favorite dog

The best memes from the 2024 Oscars include a naked John Cena and Hollywood's new favorite dog

11 details you may have missed on the Oscars red carpet

11 details you may have missed on the Oscars red carpet

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

Beverly Naya wants to see more emotional men [Instagram/@thebeverlynaya]

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

Omah-lay

Omah Lay’s 'girl' says she took her BF to the Omah Lay's show to make him happy