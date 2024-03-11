Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

The artiste revealed this on Monday, March 11, 2024, via his Instagram page. His post read, "I've been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration, please I need help."

Although Rexxie did not disclose the reasons for his arrest or the charges brought against him, he stressed that his arrest was unfair. "This is so unfair! HELP HELP HELP!!! #UgandaFreeRexxie," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned followers and fans took to his comment section, inquiring about what led to his arrest. One fan said, "Same Rexxie? What’s the issue? What can be done?", and another commented, "What’s going on? What’s the situation now?" Some other commenters demanded more information on what had transpired between the Ugandan immigration and Rexxie.

Pulse Nigeria

Rexxie's arrest comes merely days after he proposed to his girlfriend, Innocent Chisom in Kenya, which he had happily announced on his Instagram account.

Following his cry for assistance, Rexxie has not made any additional posts to his social media.

ADVERTISEMENT