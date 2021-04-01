A former Nigerian beauty, Najeebat Sule, queen and doctorate student has been shot dead while sitting in her car in front of her family's home in Philadelphia.

Sule who is also a Ph.D. student was killed as she was texting a friend in her car on Monday, March 12, 2021.

According to Najeebat's dad, Najeebat's father, Adewale Sule, he heard the gunfire and came out from the house just in time to see the suspect fire the last of the shots at his daughter.

"I saw the guy shooting my daughter. He shot the last round and I pursued him. He ran back to his car," he said.

Najeebat was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

"I can’t think of anything that would make anyone want to kill her," Najeebat's close friend Habibat Magaji, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Magaji was among the last people to have seen Najeebat alive before she was shot.

Najeebat Sule was shot dead in her Toyota Corolla car [Instagram/SopUpdates]

The family are currently staying at an undisclosed location over unspecified concerns for their safety.

Sule and her family moved to Philadelphia from Nigeria in the early 2000s.

Until her death, she earned a Master’s degree in public health from West Chester University and was pursuing a doctorate.

In 2019, she was crowned a second runner-up at the Miss Nigeria International pageant.