Nigeria Twitter reacts to the death of comedian Ada Jesus

The comedian died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after battling with a kidney ailment for months.

Ada Jesus had spent months in the hospital after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including popular pastor Prophet Odumeje and Nollywood actress Rita Edochie.

The news of her death sparked off a conversation on Twitter with a lot of Nigerians reacting to her sudden demise.