'I knew you were the one when we met' - Nicole Chikwe says as she celebrates hubby Naeto C on wedding anniversary

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, where she penned the cute note to her hubby.

"I knew shortly after we met, that you were the one for me. ⁣⁣ However, during my brideprice negotiation, the Umuada of my village asked for 2 goat legs- and your family retorted saying that they are too big to be cutting and sharing animal parts," she wrote.

"Instead, they gave 2 whole goats (one was even pregnant with twins, so technically it was a family of 4).⁣⁣ That was the moment I realised OVERENJOYMENT WOULD FINISH ME IN THIS MARRIAGE 😂😂😂😂 #ObaFestival no do reach youuuuu oh Super C!!!"

"Naeto, I truly enjoy being married to you. Even when times have been tough, you have spoilt me with love, friendship, support, respect and kindness."

"You’ve given me room to grow and become my own person- and you have loved and encouraged all the versions of Nicole you have encountered in our nine years as husband and wife. ⁣⁣Love you now and always @naetosuperc #Year9"

Congratulations to the couple on their wedding anniversary.