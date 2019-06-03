Nicolas Cage is back to being single after his divorce application from Erika Koike was granted.

According to TMZ, Nicolas Cage's divorce to Erika Koike was granted on Friday, May 31, 2019, by a Judge in Clark County, Nevada.

The short-lived marriage between Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike was marred by domestic violence barely hours after they said 'I do.' TMZ was able to share photos from a fight they had after they tied the knot.

Nicolas Cage's major grievance with Erika Koike was that she failed to reveal certain details about her past life which included the fact that she was already in a relationship when they decided to get married.

In the judgment given, Nicolas Cage had to settle for the usual divorce even though it is not clear if Erika is getting support. It would be recalled that Erika had opposed Nicolas Cage's annulment of their marriage even though she agreed that the marriage wasn't totally legal.

Nicolas Cage broke the Internet a few months ago when he announced that he was annulling his less than five years old marriage to Erika Koike.

Nicolas Cage files for annulment, 4 days after getting married

According to TMZ, court records obtained says Nicolas Cage is already tired and sick of the marriage. Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike tied the knot on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Las Vegas, the same day they applied for a marriage license.

According to TMZ, by Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Nicolas Cage was already fed up with marriage, so he went back to the judge to ask for an order indicating that the marriage never happened.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Prior to this short union, Nicolas Cage had been married thrice to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley, and Patricia Arquette. Well, we've seen celebrity couples come out openly to announce their separation and in some rare cases, these guys find a way to get together.