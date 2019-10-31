Nicki Minaj recently got married to her husband Kenneth Petty in a private ceremony and the news now is that her wedding ring cost a whopping $1.1 M.

According to TMZ, Nicki's husband made sure he got one of the best rings for his bride on their special day. The jeweler who made the ring said Kenneth handled the design, delivery and paid for it on his own.

The guys behind the beautiful ring everyone is talking about, Rafaello and Co revealed to TMZ that Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months.

Nicki Minaj's custom bling features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds. According to them, there was no space for inscription on Nicki's ring but Kenneth had the chance to do that on his ring, 'Ken & Barbie.'

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Nicki Minaj announced that she was married after sharing a cryptic video on her Instagram page. [Instagram/NickiMinaj]

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Nicki Minaj announced that she was married after sharing a cryptic video on her Instagram page.

Nicki Minaj is officially married [Video]

The music star revealed this via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, where she shared a video that indicated that she has said 'I do' to Kenneth Petty.

The music star revealed this via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, where she shared a video that indicated that she has said 'I do' to Kenneth Petty. She went to caption the video with her new name.

"👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she wrote.

TMZ reports that Nicki and Kenneth Petty took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse on Monday, July 29, 2019, where they both got the marriage license [Instagram/NickiMinaj]

Apparently, Nicki Minaj got married to Kenneth Petty on Monday, October 21, 2019, in what might have been a private ceremony because the media were kept in the dark.