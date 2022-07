He was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

It would be recalled that in Sept 2021, Petty pleaded guilty during a virtual court hearing to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in California.

It was reported at that time that he could face a ten-year jail sentence.

Petty was arrested in 2020 for the offense.

He was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in the city. Petty moved to California from New York in July 2019, but according to law enforcement he got pulled over in Beverly Hills in November 2019 and that's when his legal troubles started.

He was later released on a $20,000 bond after being charged.

Petty crimes took place in New York back in 1995 when he was arrested and jailed for first-degree attempted rape.