Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj has been sentenced to twenty-five years to life in prison for raping his stepdaughter.

A judge, Robert McDonald pronounced the sentencing on Monday, January 27, 2019, in a New York court several months after the verdict been reached.

Jelani Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child in a trial that lasted less than 3 weeks, TMZ reports.

"We hope that today's verdict will help the family in the healing process," the Nassau County D.A. told TMZ. The news of Jelani Maraj's imprisonment first broke back in 2017.

At that time he was already found guilty of raping his stepdaughter.

He was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. The verdict for Jelani Maraj came in on Thursday, November 9, 2017, in Long Island says he would face 25 years to life in prison.

TMZ broke the story, and as earlier speculated, Nicki Minaj never testified during the trial despite claims she would by her brother's defense team.