The latest celebrity in the United States with a Maybach is Priyanka Chopra and she got the $199,000 car as a gift from her hubby, Nick Jonas.

The movie star and former Miss World took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, where she shared a photo her husband, the new car and herself. A visibly excited Priyanka had some nice words to say on the caption of the photo.

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you, baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas 😍❤️💋," she wrote.

Just in case you have no idea how much a 2019 Maybach cost, let's break it down for you. It cost about $199,000 which is about N71M in naira. Experts say if the car gets customized, it would surpass $200,000! Can you beat that? We can't get enough of the love these guys share together.

Back home in Nigeria, we've got celebrities who are proud owners of the Maybach and we kid you not. Back in December 2018, Timaya shared photos of his new Maybach and we all couldn't believe it.

Check out photos of Maybach, G Wagon cars Timaya gets for himself

In December 2018, Timaya got for himself not just one but two exotic cars including a Maybach. We all know how expensive a Maybach and G Wagon both cost and yes your favourite reggae dancehall singer got them all.

He took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 24, 2018, where he shared photos of his new cars. "Had to spoil myself a lil. MAYBACH & G WAGON. CHULO way... STOOPID😈😈😈," he captioned one of the photos.

Errr...so we all know, Timaya has in the last four months bought four cars for his record label signee, King Terry, his baby mama and himself.