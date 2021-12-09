Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

In a recent post shared via her Instagram Stories, Laila shared a screenshot of a chat conversation where her ex-husband allegedly threatened to deal with her.

The Moroccan later deleted the post.

Pulse Nigeria

The post came hours after Nwoko released a statement where he gave a detailed breakdown of what led to their split.

According to the Delta State-born politician, trouble started after Laila visited London with her kids on vacation.

During the trip, the mother of three allegedly abandoned her kids in the hotel and went clubbing, where she contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

It didn't end there as Nwoko revealed how his now ex-wife hooked up with a strange man in the UK.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the statement released, Laila and the yet-to-be-identified man got into a fight and the police were invited.

She went on to get cosmetic surgery without his approval while in the United Kingdom.