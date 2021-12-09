RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nwoko accuses his ex-wife of hooking up with a 'strange man' while on vacation.

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex-wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]
Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex-wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

The divorce between billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani continues to get messier as they have both continued to wash their dirty linen in public.

Recommended articles

In a recent post shared via her Instagram Stories, Laila shared a screenshot of a chat conversation where her ex-husband allegedly threatened to deal with her.

The Moroccan later deleted the post.

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shared screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her
Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shared screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her Pulse Nigeria

The post came hours after Nwoko released a statement where he gave a detailed breakdown of what led to their split.

According to the Delta State-born politician, trouble started after Laila visited London with her kids on vacation.

During the trip, the mother of three allegedly abandoned her kids in the hotel and went clubbing, where she contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

It didn't end there as Nwoko revealed how his now ex-wife hooked up with a strange man in the UK.

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko's ex-wife, Laila [Instagram/MnsLailaCharani]
Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko's ex-wife, Laila [Instagram/MnsLailaCharani] Pulse Nigeria

According to the statement released, Laila and the yet-to-be-identified man got into a fight and the police were invited.

She went on to get cosmetic surgery without his approval while in the United Kingdom.

Nwoko said he decided to release a statement to clear the air because Laila has continued to play the victim.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

Harrysong welcomes daughter with wife

Harrysong welcomes daughter with wife

Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Party with your faves at the Live in Concert music festival

Party with your faves at the Live in Concert music festival

Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

Sudanese Oscars contending film 'You Will Die At 20' unveiled as Surreal16 Film Festival's closing film

Sudanese Oscars contending film 'You Will Die At 20' unveiled as Surreal16 Film Festival's closing film

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Danjumah Ndanusa: Defining the next decade of African pop culture with Africa’s family sitcom “Meet the Igwes

Danjumah Ndanusa: Defining the next decade of African pop culture with Africa’s family sitcom “Meet the Igwes”

BBNaija's Maria tests positive for Covid-19

BBNaija's Maria tests positive for Covid-19

Trending

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo]

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]