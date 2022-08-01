RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating on her for 8 years

Renay made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

In what many have described as a passionate post, Renay said the music star accused her husband of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship.

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!" she wrote.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she continued.

“I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.''

“If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.”

On Sunday, July 31, Neyo responded to his wife's post on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Renay and Neyo started dating in 2015. Neyo proposed that same year.

The couple briefly split in 2020 before remarrying in 2022, throwing a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas to celebrate their reunion.

