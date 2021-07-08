RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American actress Naya Rivera died one year ago

The actress drowned while out on a boating trip with her son.

American actress Naya Rivera.

American actress Naya Rivera died exactly one ago.

The movie star had gone missing after going on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.

Rivera's son, Josey, was found asleep in a pontoon on Lake Piru three hours after the actress rented the vessel on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera [Instagram/NayaRivera] Pulse Nigeria

Rivera’s son told authorities that his mom had jumped in the water but never came back up.

The boy was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one. While her wallet and purse were found in the boat.

The body of the actress was found on Monday, July 13, 2020, about 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The team during the search of Naya Rivera's body
The team during the search of Naya Rivera's body [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

Divers discovered the body floating around 9:10 a.m. local time while searching for the actress in the northeastern portion of the lake where she was last seen, the report said.

To mark the first anniversary of her demise, late actress’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, told “Good Morning America” that there are “no words to describe what we’re going through” as the family deals with day-to-day life, which includes helping to care for Rivera’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

“Sometimes we’re afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we’re afraid for our own self, ’cause this is hard,” she said in the interview

The movie star hit fame when she played mean girl Santana Lopez on the Fox drama 'Glee,' between 2009 - 2015.

The 33-year-old actress was married to movie star, Ryan Dorsey for four years before divorcing in 2018.

