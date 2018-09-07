Nas says he has had enough as he drags ex-wife on Instagram

news

Nas appears to have had enough of his ex-wife's continuous bants as he calls her out on Instagram over their child's custody .

In a long series of post on his Instagram page, Nas called out Kelis for depriving him of seeing their son despite the joint custody they have on their son. According to him, over the last few years, she has continued to ruin his name in the press making him look like the bad guy.

Nas in his messages said he was writing from an emotional place, after ten years of keeping silent, he has decided to come out because he is tired of holding back.

"After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window, it was my weekend and you denied me that because your parents were in town. I just went home," he wrote.

Nas went to reveal how he severed relationships with a lot of people during their marriage just to make her happy. He recalled how she was a jealous wife who eventually got dropped by record labels because of her excesses.

"I hate all this, but you were a very jealous wife, and I had to deal with that and that’s the worst feeling. How much heat I had to take from producers, writers, music attorneys and record execs etc who felt your mean-spirited wrath and dropped you from labels, from startrack to them all. I stopped talking to jungle & steve stoute because of you & almost lost Anthony because of you."

He went on to share details on how he financially tried to make Kelis happy by pushing her career, starting off a cooking school and stuffing it up with expensive equipment.

"Didn’t want to bring up money but since that’s the fuel behind all of this Let me say that I gave you the tools to be successful after you was dropped from your label. I paid for your cooking school cordon blue. The expensive yellow stove we had flown in from Europe. I helped pay for the remodeling of your house. Your assistant stole thousands from my cc according to Amex.''

Even though Nas didn't deny that he wasn't faithful at some point in their marriage, he apologised for that but insisted that he wasn't matured at that time. It would be recalled that a few months ago, Kelis had accused Nas of physically and mentally abusing her.

Back in April, Kelis had accused Nas of physically and mentally abusing her during their five years marriage . The couple split in 2009 and Kelis has never publicly talked about their failed marriage. In a recent interview she granted Hollywood Unlocked, Kelis said despite the abuse she would have stayed if she did not get pregnant.

"It was really dark. There was a lot of drinking. There was a lot of mental and physical abuse. I probably would have stayed longer had I not been pregnant [with Knight] because I really did love him and because we were married. We weren’t dating, we were married. Like, this was my person," she said.

Kelis said she did not end the marriage because Nas cheated but because despite the abuses she endured, he still cheated.