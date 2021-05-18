British supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes 1st child at 50

The model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, where she announced the big news.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," she wrote.

Her celebrity friends all camped in her comment section where they celebrated with her on the arrival of her baby.

"Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" Zoe Saldana wrote.

Jodie Turner-Smith wrote, “many many many congratulations to you and to your family— the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞.”