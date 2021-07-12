RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nancy Isime spoils herself with a Mercedes Benz car worth N35M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Isime joins the Lagos Benz gang!

Nigerian media personality Nancy Isime [Instagram/Nancy Isime]

Nigerian media personality Nancy Isime has gotten for herself a Mercedes Benz car.

Recommended articles

In a series of videos shared via her Instagram Stories, the multi-talented movie star and presenter is seen celebrating her new ride with close friends.

Isime's new car is a 2016 Mercedes Benz GL63 4mactic.

Nancy Isime joins the Lagos Benz gang!
Nancy Isime joins the Lagos Benz gang! Pulse Nigeria
More photos of Nancy Isime's new Mercedes Benz GL63 [Instagram/NancyIsime]
More photos of Nancy Isime's new Mercedes Benz GL63 [Instagram/NancyIsime] Pulse Nigeria
www.instagram.com

According to Nigerian cars website, Cheki, a 2016 Mercedes Benz GL63 4matic goes for about N35M.

Congratulations to the movie star on her new car.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nancy Isime spoils herself with a Mercedes Benz car worth N35M

YouTube Shorts arrives in Nigeria

Shade Ladipo makes controversial comment about the death of Sound Sultan and Obama DMW

Kingdom emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 6 in pulsating finale

Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry celebrates stepdaughter on birthday amid rift

Here is how ‘It Ain’t Me (Amapiano Remix)’ became TikTok’s new obsession [Pulse Explainer]

Victor AD mourns TB Joshua, says he healed him of skin disease

Sound Sultan: The pristine Nigerian legend [Pulse Obituary]