Nancy Isime spoils herself with a Mercedes Benz car worth N35M
Isime joins the Lagos Benz gang!
In a series of videos shared via her Instagram Stories, the multi-talented movie star and presenter is seen celebrating her new ride with close friends.
Isime's new car is a 2016 Mercedes Benz GL63 4mactic.
According to Nigerian cars website, Cheki, a 2016 Mercedes Benz GL63 4matic goes for about N35M.
Congratulations to the movie star on her new car.
