Nancy Isime speaks on being seen as a sex symbol

When Ehiz asked if she considers herself one, she said, "Aye! Do you know the funniest part? No. I would never know why people-"Because as a woman, you don't even need to do anything to be a sex symbol. People just always want to make everything about you about sex.

Commenting on if she's aware that many consider her a sex symbol, the actress said, "I know. And it's weird. Because what did I do? It's just weird. Because I don't even know. See the thing I'm talking about. I have no makeup on. Literally, I have a hat on. I'm all covered up. I see myself as a crush symbol because there's a huge- everybody "you're my crush", "he crush", "e crusher", but sex symbol, I don't get that a lot....Yeah, I know probably there are fantasies of that. And it also happens with being a single woman. Maybe when I get married, all of that dies down a little bit. I feel like when you're married, that kinda dies down. Some sick people still stay and say they want to have sex with you when you're married, but sex symbol, I don't see myself as that."