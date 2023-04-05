The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nancy Isime speaks on being seen as a sex symbol

Babatunde Lawal

Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime has spoken on why she feels it is weird to be called or seen as a sex symbol.

Isime shared this during her interview with Ehiz, where she made her dissatisfaction known with the fact that many see her as a sex symbol.

When Ehiz asked if she considers herself one, she said, "Aye! Do you know the funniest part? No. I would never know why people-"Because as a woman, you don't even need to do anything to be a sex symbol. People just always want to make everything about you about sex.

Commenting on if she's aware that many consider her a sex symbol, the actress said, "I know. And it's weird. Because what did I do? It's just weird. Because I don't even know. See the thing I'm talking about. I have no makeup on. Literally, I have a hat on. I'm all covered up. I see myself as a crush symbol because there's a huge- everybody "you're my crush", "he crush", "e crusher", but sex symbol, I don't get that a lot....Yeah, I know probably there are fantasies of that. And it also happens with being a single woman. Maybe when I get married, all of that dies down a little bit. I feel like when you're married, that kinda dies down. Some sick people still stay and say they want to have sex with you when you're married, but sex symbol, I don't see myself as that."

Recently, the media personality talked about the kinds of actors she likes to share intimate scenes with and the reason she never enjoys sex or kissing scenes in movies.

Isime made it clear that many people have the impression that actors and actresses enjoy and like sex and kiss scenes. In an interview with media personality Dadaboy, the actress spoke about how she dislikes sex and kissing scenes because they are merely scripts.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

