₦5 million naira is change - 'BBNaija' star Phyna doubles down

This comes after she claimed to have rejected a ₦5 million offer from a man.

Phyna stresses that easily makes ₦5 million and it's not a lot of money [Instagram/unusualphyna]

The former BBNaija winner was a guest on a recent episode of the Big Friday Show hosted by fellow reality star Tacha. During this interview, Phyna revisited a controversial moment from last week where she disclosed that she once turned down a ₦5 million offer from a man. This time, she asserted that the amount in question is not a lot of money to her.

"This whole thing makes me feel like some Nigerians are somehow, because how much is five million naira? it's just five thousand dollars, bro. In my dollar account I have more than five thousand dollars sitting pretty, to not be touched I don't even remember that one. So me rejecting five million naira is nothing, five million naira is change!" she began.

Going on, Phyna stressed that five million is no a lot of money to her because she can easily make that amount. When probed further, she added that she won't feel comfortable with someone offering her that amount of money in that type of situation.

She proceeded, "Five million naira is something I can make in my comfort zone in my house. I don't need to open my door to make five million, and a lot of people are seeing it as one big deal. The whole thing made me laugh yesterday. Even if I'm a poor girl you can't just walk up to me just like that to offer me five million, do you want to kill me? What is so special about me that you want to give me five million just like that?"

