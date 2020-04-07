Naira Marley's arraignment over the violation of the government's order has been reportedly delayed because of the coronavirus surge.

Marley was among the guests who showed up at Funke Akindele's house party on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the delay in Naira Marley arraignment, saying no court would be opened in the state today due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naira Marley [Instagram/NairaMarley]

“I don’t know who proposed today. They will be arraigned, but no court is sitting today. Courts don’t sit today. They have days they sit now because of this Coronavirus. They sat yesterday (Monday), the next sitting will be tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz who are the main culprit were arraigned before the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6 where they were sentenced to community service and fined N200, 000 for defiling the government's stay at home order.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

The couple is also to go into self-isolation for fourteen days in an undisclosed location.