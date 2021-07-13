RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Naira Marley's alleged internet fraud case adjourned for 3 months

Odion Okonofua

Naira Marley was arrested in 2019 for involvement in Internet fraud.

Naira Marley steps out of court after his hearing

The alleged fraud case involving Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has been adjourned for three months.

The music star was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2019 for alleged internet fraud.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos adjourned till October 5 (85 days) to continue the alleged internet fraud trial.

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos where Naira Marley's bail application hearing took place in 2019
The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos where Naira Marley's bail application hearing took place in 2019 [PULSE] Pulse Nigeria

At the resumption of proceedings, counsel to the EFCC, Bilkisu Buhari, informed the judge that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, Anosike.

She prayed the court to invite the witness for the continuation of the hearing.

However, the defence counsel Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, prayed the court for a short date for the continuation of trial on the grounds that “the matter is for mention today and not continuation as disclosed by the prosecution.”

Naira Marley being led to court by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security in 2019.
Naira Marley being led to court by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security in 2019. [Twitter/@officialEFCC] Pulse Nigeria

Granting his prayer, Justice Oweibo adjourned the case till October 5, 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.

The long adjournment is in view of the court’s annual vacation, which begins on July 26 and ends on September 17 (53 days).

