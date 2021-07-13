Naira Marley's alleged internet fraud case adjourned for 3 months

The music star was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2019 for alleged internet fraud.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos adjourned till October 5 (85 days) to continue the alleged internet fraud trial.

Pulse Nigeria

At the resumption of proceedings, counsel to the EFCC, Bilkisu Buhari, informed the judge that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, Anosike.

She prayed the court to invite the witness for the continuation of the hearing.

However, the defence counsel Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, prayed the court for a short date for the continuation of trial on the grounds that “the matter is for mention today and not continuation as disclosed by the prosecution.”

Pulse Nigeria

Granting his prayer, Justice Oweibo adjourned the case till October 5, 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.