Naira Marley is sending a very clear warning or maybe advice to all his teeming fans known as 'Marlians' to be wary of their lifestyle so as not to destroy their future.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, January 20, 2020. According to him, as his fans enjoy their life, they should also not destroy their future.

"As a Marlian, u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future," he tweeted. Naira Marley's tweet might be connected to the recent events where fans were thrilled at his educational background.

A few days ago, Naira Marley's educational qualification got a lot of buzz on social media with some people surprised at his impressive Curriculum Vitae.

Naira Marley has always been in the news his music and majorly for all the wrong reasons.

If he isn't shutting down a show or releasing a hit single, he is either getting into trouble with the law or calling out fellow celebrities on social media. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

The last time he was in the news was the rift between a Lagos based pastor and himself.

Naira Marley verse the pastor...

Naira Marley reacted to the prophecy from a pastor, Chris Omashola who said he was a demon by sharing screenshots from the pastor's leaked sex tape a few years ago.

Naira Marley was recently called out by a Lagos based pastor, Chris Omashola over his style of music. According to the pastor, Naira Marley is a demon and his style of music was created to destroy the Nigerian youth.

The music star didn't take the statement likely as he went on to drag the pastor over his comments. The music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where he retweeted a screenshot of the pastor's sex tape with a church member which went viral a few years ago, with quite an interesting caption.

The clergyman took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where he shared a series of prophecies concerning Nigeria. He specifically warned that Naira Marley's music is demonically inspired to destroy the youths in Nigeria. [Instagram/ChrisOmashola]

"To all Naira Marley fans aka Marlian. Please what's your final judgment on this #NairaMarley and Apostle Chris Omashola case," it read.