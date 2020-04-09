Naira Marley has reacted to the snitches online who he believes got him arrested for attending a house party.

The music star was among the celebs who were present at Funke Akindele's house party on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

In a series of posts shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the singer slammed the snitches who got him arrested and still wanted him to fight the government on their behalf.

Naira Marley has reacted to the snitches online who he believes got him arrested for attending a house party.

"Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government. From now on its just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support," he tweeted.

"Just to show that I have no problem with anyone that dragged me on Twitter, everybody that dragged me should send their account and I will check ur page to check if u dragged me before today before I send your money. All love Red heart Thanks.

Marley was arraigned on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after he violated the government's lockdown order by attending a house party.

After the announcement of appearance, the Lagos state government then pardoned the singer and the two other defendants.

However, the pardon came with three conditions.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz who are the main culprit were arraigned before the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6 where they were sentenced to community service and fined N200, 000 for defiling the government's stay at home order.