God when?—Naira Marley starts Christmas early, feeds his dogs one full chicken each

Babatunde Lawal

Sapa will most likely be singing the viral anthem "se you dey whine me ni?"

Street sensation and owner of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has gotten social media users talking after sharing videos of himself feeding his canine friends one full chicken each.

In the video, the record-label-owner is seen feeding six dogs with a full chicken each as his latest song 'Vawulence' plays in the background.

The post generated reactions from fans and industry colleagues who could not help but wonder how dogs could be fed that well in this economy.

Marley was recently in the news following the exit of his ex-signee Mohbad from Marlian Records.

Mohbad had posted heartbreaking videos of his injured body, which he said was the consequence of an attack he had experienced at the hands of the Marlian crew after he asked to change his manager, a person who was also a Marlian family member.

This post degenerated into a social media spat between the duo, with Marley coming online to dismiss Mohbad's accusation, saying he was always high and misbehaving.

Following the drama between the two, Mohbad recently took a swipe at this former boss with his latest release 'Tiff'. Marley is yet to respond.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

