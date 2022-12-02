God when?—Naira Marley starts Christmas early, feeds his dogs one full chicken each

In the video, the record-label-owner is seen feeding six dogs with a full chicken each as his latest song 'Vawulence' plays in the background.

The post generated reactions from fans and industry colleagues who could not help but wonder how dogs could be fed that well in this economy.

Marley was recently in the news following the exit of his ex-signee Mohbad from Marlian Records.

Mohbad had posted heartbreaking videos of his injured body, which he said was the consequence of an attack he had experienced at the hands of the Marlian crew after he asked to change his manager, a person who was also a Marlian family member.

This post degenerated into a social media spat between the duo, with Marley coming online to dismiss Mohbad's accusation, saying he was always high and misbehaving.