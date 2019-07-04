Kaffy has come under fire from Naira Marley, who says he's unsure if the dancer is a boy or girl after she said his 'Soapy' dance is disgusting and immoral.

Naira Marley has taken a swipe at Kaffy over her recent comment and opinion on his new dance style 'Soapy.'

The rising music star made this statement via his Instagram live video on Thursday, July 4, 2019 after Kaffy's opinion on his 'Soapy dance'.

According to Naira Marley, even though it is a well-known fact that he comes for anyone who attacks him, he wonders why Kaffy will throw jabs at him. He went on to say she can't dance and nobody will use her choreography abilities or services in their music videos as it has become outdated.

"You can't dance. We are not even sure if you are a boy or a girl. Na jeje I siddon my own, them know say my mouth nor good wen dem just dey find my trouble. Your nor see Poko Lee, us sef dey dance by ourselves. Now our generation nor be make two stand dey...we nor dey plan dance. So we nor need you so you have to hate na. We don't use you, we nor go use you," he said.

Barely 48 hours ago, Kaffy had shared her displeasure over Naira Marley's invented dance move called 'Soapy.' She said she found it disgusting and a lot of people agreed with her.

Kaffy says Naira Marley’s ‘Soapy dance’ is disgusting and she’s getting all the backing

Few days after Naira Marley pioneered the new dance step - which subtly dignifies masturbation - Kaffy has condemned it saying the dance trend should never be encouraged. Kaffy is known to have set the trend and supported many Nigerian dances from Gala to Swo, Shoki, ShakuShaku and recently Zanku. The dancer had thrived on teaching young talents while also exhibiting her dancing skills in several music videos.

Kaffy says further in an Instagram post that in the history of the Nigerian dance, she hasn’t seen any as immoral and disgusting as the soapy dance, which is growing like a wildfire.

“Am sorry but I can’t take this. In the history of Naija dance, I have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so-called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. Am really disappointed,” she posted.

It’s obvious Soapy isn’t working for the mother of two, who is also married to a drummer and choreographer. Her strong condemnation of the dance trend clearly is clearly indicated in her reasons.