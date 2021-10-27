Naira Marley shows up in court as EFCC displays more evidence against him

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the EFCC testified against the singer, showing various pieces of evidence to buttress its point.

The singer appeared in court with his team on Wednesday, October 27.

When the trial resumed on Wednesday, the witness and forensic expert who testified the previous day, showed visual displays of the credit card numbers, chats, as well as the incoming and outgoing short message services (SMS), which were analysed from the defendant’s iPhone.

It would be recalled that in the witness's earlier testimony, he said 977 Short Message Service (SMS) and 1,433 chat messages, were discovered in the witness' iPhone while adding that there were also seven pending status update messages.

Naira Marley was arrested back in May 2019, alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch, and another unknown person.