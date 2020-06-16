Naira Marley is no newcomer when it comes to controversies as he has now become famous for making the news for all the wrong reasons.

For many, it is not if Naira Marley will get into trouble but when he will make the headlines for another drama. Its almost mid-2020 and the music star has trended severally on social media for what now appears to be his habit of getting into trouble.

Today we will be looking at the times the singer has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons

1. His arrest over internet fraud

Naira Marley being led to court by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security. [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

Naira Marley first made the headlines in 2019 when he shared the now very famous post on his Instagram page in April to defend internet fraudsters. He received a lot of backlash from several celebrities including Simi and Ruggedman.

Naira Marley steps out of court after his hearing

He went on to drop the visuals for the song 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' which became a monster hit. In the early hours of Friday, May 10, Naira Marley was arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud.

Naira Marley was brought in by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security [PULSE]

His arraignment for a long time, will go as the most televised and talked about in the Nigerian pop culture tales. The court premises were filled with security details and fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the singer. He was remanded in prison custody and later got bailed after appearing in court for the second time.

2. The alleged car theft

Naira Marley announces online concert for Marlian Day

While many were still trying to get over the drama Naira Marley and his friends created following his arrest and arraignment over internet fraud, the singer appeared not to be remorse as he continued to give everyone including his fans reasons to worry.

Late December 2019, the singer was in the news again and this time around he was accused of car theft. It was reported that the singer and his brothers were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry and iPhone belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

According to NAN, a Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, has ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment following his alleged involvement in car theft. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

The singer's brothers however appeared in court while he was absent. Trust the singer as he went on to brag about the number of expensive cars he owned while ridiculing those who claimed he stole a car.

3. Funke Akindele's party

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

When every year begins, it is believed that a lot of people do away with certain habits they no longer find attractive. Well, many believed 2020 was going to be the year Naira Marley stayed more connected to his craft rather than getting into trouble.

Naira Marley's apology letter to Lagos State Government (Twitter/followlasg) Twitter

Well, let's just say that wasn't the case as he jumped from fry pan to fire after he attended a private party organised by celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. The couple disobeyed the orders issued by the government by organising a party after a total lockdown had been instituted over the spread of coronavirus.

Naira Marley [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Naira Marley was arraigned on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after he violated the government's lockdown order by attending a house party. After the announcement of appearance, the Lagos state government then pardoned the singer and the two other defendants.

4. The private jet palaver

Naira Marley announces online concert for Marlian Day

The spread of the dreaded coronavirus around the world has given many reasons to adjust to a new way of doing business. This includes concerts and how they would be organised.

Little or nothing was known about Naira Marley's 'drive-by' music concert until the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020, when videos of people who attended the show began to show up on the internet. Many wondered how the singer who resides in Lagos was able to fly to Abuja after flights were restricted (Except those on essential services).

Since those videos surfaced online, several people and organisations have taken the fall over that concert.

For example, Jabi Lake car park where the show was held has been shut down while the operators of the private jet that flew the singer from Lagos to Abuja have been suspended. The fate if Naira Marley is yet to be known following his flouting of government's orders.