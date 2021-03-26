Nigerian rapper Naetochukwu Chikwe also known as Naeto C's first child, Marobi, turned 8, recently, and he took out time to celebrate him on his special day.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 25, 2021, where he shared photos from the private birthday party with his family.

"My little Champ Marobi is 8 today🏆The most amazing son I could have ever asked for, my best mate❤️. May God continue to protect you & guide your footsteps, as you continue to grow in his love, you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. Love you Son❤️," he captioned the photos.

Happy birthday Marobi from all of us at Pulse.

Naeto C is married to Nicole Chikwe and they have three adorable children.