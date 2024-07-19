RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My success in the music industry is organic and nothing is forced - Victony

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He emphasises that people resonate with what he says.

Speaking in a recent interview with HIP TV, the artiste reflected on what he called his 'unconventional' success in the music industry and the genuine connection he has fostered with his fans.

During the trivia session, Victony was asked, "How would you explain your level of success so far?"

He responded, "My success so far in the industry has been very interesting in the sense that I've been going in a very unconventional manner. It's just basically me and my fans, finding a way to communicate with my fans and just telling them, 'Look, I have this product; help me push it.'"

Victony stressed that his success is best described as organic because his story authentically resonated with people.

"Looking at where I am today using that method, I feel like one word that would truly describe my success would be 'organic', because at no point was anything forced. I've just been telling my story and people who like it or resonate with what I'm saying have just kept on buying into it and it's been expanding," he explained.

Next, he was asked, "What makes Victony different from other artists?" and the singer responded by highlighting some factors that set him apart from his counterparts.

He said, "It's a number of things, to be honest. One is my sound which is unique to me and which I have established. My taste is different, I guess, because you would see me wearing things I don't think other artists would put on."

