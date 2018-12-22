When Pulse spoke to Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal concerning a report alleging that his son Sultan was arrested in the U.S for fraud, he confirms this to be true but maintains that there is likely a mix-up.

According to a social media post published by Instablog9ja on Saturday, December 22, 2018, the son mentioned as Sultan Omogbadebo Anifowoshe is among the defendants in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago 18 days prior.

Sultan is reportedly one of the subjects illegally dealing in “romance scams” and “mystery shopper” tricks. He got nabbed in a crime investigation named Operation Gold Phish according to the post.

His dad KWAM 1, has revealed that he has been released on bail and awaiting a court date.

"Our attention has been drawn to the news circulating that Sultan, K1's son was arrested alongside five other people in the US over Two million Dollars fraud.

"There is no doubt that he was among those that were arrested but what is however not true is that he is a fraudster. We can confidently say that he was not in anyway involved in the crime, which explains the reason why he was the only person that was released on bail.

"At present, Sultan is back at home waiting for the next date of the case where we believe he will be set free eventually," KWAM 1 says assuredly in a statement exclusive to Pulse.

According to Instablog9ja, the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced an investigation of other individuals connected to the matter on the home front.

Pulse reached out to a female representative of the anti-graft who insists on being anonymous. She was unable to confirm in a phone call if the EFCC is really looking into the investigating.

The rep directs to check the organization's website to confirm report. Nothing relating to this could be seen on the page as at visiting by 1 pm on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

"This is the not the line to confirm reports. If you want to confirm anything, you can check our website.

"We usually post any arrest on our website."