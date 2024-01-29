My mum is still a Nigerian mum even though I'm famous - Ayra Starr

During an interview on the Beat 99.9FM, the singer disclosed that her mother remains very involved in her activities despite her growing fame. She emphasised her mother's typical Nigerian attitude, noting that her mom cares about how and where she is.

Despite achieving celebrity status, Ayra Starr spoke on her mother's protective nature, illustrating that certain aspects of her life remain firmly grounded in the realm of a typical Nigerian family. The singer humorously recounted instances where her mother would call late at night to ensure her safety during events and performances.

"My mom still calls me at 2:00 a.m. If I have a show she'd call me and be like 'You're still there? You haven't left?' and I'd be like 'Mummy I have a show. They paid me to be here,' then she'd tell me 'Just make sure you go home and be careful," she said.

The musician discussed her approach to luxury items and the ever-present influence of her Nigerian mother on her choices and how she cares little for luxury items.

"To be honest I don't really care too much about cars and all of that. Oh there's this bag I want. it's not as if I can't afford it. It's just that if I try to buy it, I need my mom to get to the point where she doesn't care what I spend my money on. But if I try it now she's just going to be like you spend this much on a bag. She's very much a Nigerian mum," said Ayra Starr.