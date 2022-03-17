RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us when she abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Shatta Wale has said that his mother’s decision to abandon his father caused him to have a difficult childhood.

According to the Reggae dancehall act, but for his mother’s choice to run away from home, his father’s great plans for their family would have materialized.

Detailing how his mother’s decision made his life very tough, he said when he told his father about his inability to catch up with the numerous subjects they were taught in Senior High School (SHS), his father decided to relocate their family to the U.S.

However, his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, made this impossible when she left his father regardless of his tireless efforts to get her back.

“I’m from a broken home. My mother left my father sometime ago when we were young. When I was in SHS 1, we used to study about 13 subjects in a day and I didn’t have the mind for that; my brain isn’t a factory. So, I told my father that I can’t continue that.

“At that time, he wanted all of us to relocate to the states, Miami to be precise. He had a contract there and wanted all of us to emigrate to the U.S. My mother didn’t think about my father’s plans and left him. She ran from home and left us. My father tried tirelessly to get her back. God is our witness. As a result of that decision, I grew up in hard conditions,” he said in a Facebook live video.

Last week, Madam Elsie, complained for the second time to the media about his son’s abandonment.

But, Shatta Wale has discredited his mother’s assertions by saying he supports her and even his father, Mr. Charles Mensah, who is already well off.

“I support my father, mother and every other person around me. People are ungrateful. That’s why.”

