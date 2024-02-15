ADVERTISEMENT
My heart is fragile so if someone toys with it, I'd cry - Shallipopi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He emphasised that he is not in search of love.

Shallipopi has a heartbreak symbol tattooed on him in remembrance of his first heartbreak [Instgarm/Shallipopi]
Speaking on The Receipts Podcast on the topic of love and relationships, the singer asserted that he refuses to get romantically involved with anyone as a result of the way gen-Zs are.

He said: “I’m a lover of love but I don’t love because of the way this generation is. My heart is fragile so if someone plays with it, I will cry. Someone broke my heart in the past. We were in a relationship, then something happened and we broke up. The fault wasn’t from me."

Shallipopi also added that even though he is a lover boy at heart, he is patiently waiting for somebody who can match his "vibe."

In a previous interview, the artiste also revealed that he is a lover boy, adding that he was not in search of love. He said that he got a heartbreak symbol tattooed on his arm after his first heartbreak.

"I'm a lover boy. If I had a girl I'd be talking to her every time, but I'm not looking for love at the moment, if it comes it comes but I no dey find. If It comes on its own, it's real, I'm just gonna let it happen. I just would want her to be herself," he said.

It was during this previous interview that he stressed that polygamous relationships are not for him, emphasising that he could never cheat on a romantic partner.

"I have never been in a polygamous relationship. I stick to one woman if I am in a relationship. I can’t double date because you can get exposed easily. If you have a girlfriend, you love your girlfriend and you cheat, you will definitely be caught. I don’t cheat because I will be caught. It’s not as if I’m easily caught. You can act smart and cheat, but you know that you are lying to yourself," he said.

