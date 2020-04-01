Fireboy, whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan, spoke about his relatively normal childhood in Abeokuta before discovering music as his life's purpose in his second year at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

His parents expected that he would venture into academia, so it's not surprising that his dad expressed disappointment in his career choice after his graduation from university. With his new-found success, his parents have gotten over their disappointment, and have become his biggest fans.

In the interview, he narrated the journey to developing his unique sound – a fresh medley of afro-pop and R&B, that gives off some alte vibes at the same time.

Fireboy, also told the story behind 'Jealous', one of the major hits on his Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps album. According to him, it was inspired by an unhealthy relationship he had just gotten out of. He, however, knew the song was 'the one' after listening to the first studio recording.

While the singer also shed light on the struggles he faced as an 'underground artiste' trying to get his music the attention it deserved, he reminisced on how he got signed on to the YBNL label through a phone call from the CEO, Olamide, also popularly referred to as "Baddo" within the music industry.

Following the release of Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps, Fireboy hinted he would go on tours, as well as work on his next music project. When Sammy Walsh, the host, asked him what video his fans should be expecting next, he simply responded, saying 'wait and see'.

On how upcoming artistes can improve their music so they can attract the right people, Fireboy shared some insights from his experience on the show.

