The music star made this known via his Twitter page @nairamarley that the youths should not endanger their future, while enjoying their lives.

According to him, as you enjoy your life, you should not also destroy your future.

“As Marlian, you have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future,” he tweeted.

Marley’s tweet might be connected to the recent events where fans were thrilled at his educational background.

The bubbly singer, who was seen as bad influence because of his way of life and statements which is alleged to support internet fraud might have taken a twist from his usual take on life.

The singer in spite of being called names on social media defies all odds and is still releasing music that seemingly promotes immorality.

NAN reports that the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Garba Abari, had expressed deep concern over what he called heinous lifestyles of some Nigerian artistes.

He noted that the lifestyle of some artistes was negatively influencing the youth.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live session, the singer urged Nigerians to pray for internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys), saying they are the reason money circulates to the common man.

He said, “All you guys, all the money in your pockets, all the money you spend, you think it’s the government that is making the money go round?”

The video has since stirred reactions from Nigerians, who described Marley as a disgrace and bad example for young Nigerians.