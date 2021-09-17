RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Music producer Samklef shows off 1st house in the United States of America

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The producer shows off his mansion in the US.

Samklef. (TheNation)

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has excitedly shown off his first house in the United States.

Recommended articles

The American-based producer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 16, 2021, where he shared a video of his new home.

"My 1st property in America. Work in silence. Politicians, Pastors, Artist, All my street guys, we no Dey fight again. We don settle. Tag all your politicians to come wash their money," he captioned the video.

www.instagram.com

Congratulations to Samklef on his latest acquisition.

Born Samuel Oguachuba, Samklef is a producer and artist.

He rose to fame after producing a large portion of Wizkid’s widely acclaimed album, Superstar.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BigerTinz drops 6-track EP, Lekki Epe

Wendy Williams reportedly taken to hospital for mental health check

Actress Ejine Okoroafor narrates how 'fake' Euro notes almost landed her in trouble

"Are you a dog?- Eucharia Anunobi shades people who have the habit of sticking out their tongues

Music producer Samklef shows off 1st house in the United States of America

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

BBNaija 2021: Biggie exposes Saga & Nini's late night gossip about Pere [Video]

BBNaija 2021: Saga reveals why he failed prank task

NBCUniversal and Showmax are bringing 'The Real Housewives' to Nigeria! [Exclusive]

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

Nicki Minaj’s husband may be going to jail for 10 years

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty (NAN)

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]