Nigerian music producer, Samklef has excitedly shown off his first house in the United States.
Music producer Samklef shows off 1st house in the United States of America
The producer shows off his mansion in the US.
Recommended articles
The American-based producer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 16, 2021, where he shared a video of his new home.
"My 1st property in America. Work in silence. Politicians, Pastors, Artist, All my street guys, we no Dey fight again. We don settle. Tag all your politicians to come wash their money," he captioned the video.
Congratulations to Samklef on his latest acquisition.
Born Samuel Oguachuba, Samklef is a producer and artist.
He rose to fame after producing a large portion of Wizkid’s widely acclaimed album, Superstar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng