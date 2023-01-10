ADVERTISEMENT
Music producer Magicsticks survives car accident with mum

Babatunde Lawal

Judging by his post, it can be said that everyone is safe and sound.

Music producer Magicsticks survives accident with mum
Music producer Magicsticks survives accident with mum

Popular music producer Magicsticks has shared news of how he survived an accident a day into 2023.

The producer, who is known as the brains behind a lot of Asake's beats, shared that he and his mother were involved in a terrible accident and were only saved by God.

He disclosed that it was his usual tradition to spend the New Year celebration with his mom, and on his way out with her, they got involved in an accident when one of their car tyres came off and went down the hill, with their car at the edge of the hill too.

In his words, "I usually spend the new year with my mum. So January 2nd on our way out we had an accident. The front tire came out and went down the hill. Our car was at the edge as well, It's only Grace I'm grateful to God. Happy new year."

Music producer Magicsticks survives accident with mum [Instagram Story}
Music producer Magicsticks survives accident with mum [Instagram Story} Pulse Nigeria

Magicsticks is a Nigerian record producer, sound engineer, and disc jockey who is known for his tagline, "Tune in for the King of Sounds and Blues."

His most well-known work is the production of all 12 songs on Asake's 'Mr. Money with the Vibe' album, which had the biggest debut of any Afrobeats album when it debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 charts and topped the charts in 31 other nations.

