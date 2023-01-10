Music producer Magicsticks survives car accident with mum

The producer, who is known as the brains behind a lot of Asake's beats, shared that he and his mother were involved in a terrible accident and were only saved by God.

He disclosed that it was his usual tradition to spend the New Year celebration with his mom, and on his way out with her, they got involved in an accident when one of their car tyres came off and went down the hill, with their car at the edge of the hill too.

In his words, "I usually spend the new year with my mum. So January 2nd on our way out we had an accident. The front tire came out and went down the hill. Our car was at the edge as well, It's only Grace I'm grateful to God. Happy new year."

Pulse Nigeria

Magicsticks is a Nigerian record producer, sound engineer, and disc jockey who is known for his tagline, "Tune in for the King of Sounds and Blues."