'Marriage is not a must' - Ubi Franklin tweets about the realities in marriages

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, January 20, 2022, the music executive revealed that people don't need to dwell so much on getting married.

"If you go on your knees to engage a woman and she needs people to shout “say yes” before she takes the ring y’all not there yet. We need to understand that from past experience, we date sometimes to satisfy our immediate need, not necessarily material things(money) No," he tweeted.

"Marriage is not a most, some stories you hear about marriage these days you will understand we need to sort some fundamental problems that are left unsaid. Some people don’t even know why they are getting married, some just want the attention on their wedding day. It’s deeper."

Franklin is a Nigerian music artist manager, politician, entrepreneur, TV show host and the founder of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG).

He was once married to movie star, Lilian Esoro, and they have a son together.

The build-up to their wedding in 2015, was one of the most talked-about in the entertainment world.

Shockingly, the marriage barely made it to a year before reports of cracks began to spread on social media.