Nigerian music mogul, Ubi Franklin has a message for those who have become famous for judging people publicly while they commit the same sin privately.

The entrepreneur made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 24, 2020, while reacting to those who have named him 'Father Abraham' for fathering several children with different women.

"Oh well. Like those who constantly commit abortion and call me father Abraham, Dating a married man/woman and call girls on Instagram olosho. One day your yansh go open. We all have our own lol stop judging," he wrote.

It is not clear what recent event triggered Franklin's post but the music label owner has definitely sent a message to those it may concern.

Franklin has come under fire on several occasions from different people over his kids. A few months ago, he was dragged on social media by reality TV star, Tacha who questioned his ability to fend for his children.

According to her, Franklin has a lot of people he owes money and kids to take care of. [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]

''Ubi Franklin, you have kids to take care of, you people you owe money. Are you done focusing on that? The nerve, the effrontery for you to say if there was one person you didn't want to see in BBNaija, it was Tacha. Who are you? Are you God? Are you my God? for you to make a statement like that," she said.

The reality TV star's statement came days after Franklin had during a live chat with the winner of the last edition of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke, shared his not so nice experience with Tacha.